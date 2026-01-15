Advertisement
South Korea's Auto Exports Hit Record $72 Billion In 2025

South Korea's exports of automobiles reached an all-time high of $72 billion last year, thanks to the strong overseas demand for eco-friendly vehicles and used cars, government data showed on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Source: IANS
South Korea's Auto Exports Hit Record $72 Billion In 2025Image Source- IANS

Seoul: South Korea's exports of automobiles reached an all-time high of $72 billion last year, thanks to the strong overseas demand for eco-friendly vehicles and used cars, government data showed on Thursday. 

The figure marked a 1.7 per cent increase from $70.8 billion in exports in 2024, and a 1.55 per cent rise from the previous high of $70.9 billion tallied in 2023, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency.

It also marked the third consecutive year of the country's annual car exports surpassing the $70 billion threshold.

The ministry said the domestic automobile industry faced unfavorable export conditions last year, notably with U.S. tariff measures, but it made the achievement thanks to stronger demand for Korean-made eco-friendly cars and used vehicles.

Last year, exports of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars, grew 11 per cent on-year to $25.8 billion.

In particular, outbound shipments of hybrid cars surged 30 per cent to a record $14.8 billion.

Exports of used cars spiked 75.1 per cent to an all-time high of $8.87 billion thanks to the brand recognition of Korean cars and the weakness of the local currency, the ministry said.

Domestic production of automobiles came to 4.1 million units in 2025, topping 4 million units for the third consecutive year.

Domestic car sales increased 3.3 per cent on-year to 1.68 million units, comprising 1.36 million Korean brand cars and 320,000 imported cars.

Sales of eco-friendly cars here advanced 25 per cent to 813,000 units, accounting for nearly half of the total domestic sales.

The ministry said the government will work to keep the strong export momentum and boost the fundamental competitiveness of the automobile industry in the future mobility sector this year amid persisting global trade uncertainties.

