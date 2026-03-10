Special Lok Adalat 2026: Settle your traffic challans with huge discounts - Check date, place and more

New Delhi: A special Lok Adalat will be held in Delhi on March 14, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm. This gives vehicle owners another opportunity to clear their pending traffic challans. In many cases, the challan can either be cancelled or settled by paying a much lower amount. The special Lok Adalat is being organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

The settlements will take place across all district court complexes in Delhi. These include Tis Hazari, Rouse Avenue, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Dwarka and Saket courts.

Token availability for Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat

Tokens for the Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat have been made available from March 9. Only compoundable challans or notices pending in Virtual Courts up to October 31, 2025 will be considered during this Lok Adalat.

Vehicle owners can download their challan slip through the official portal of the Delhi Traffic Police. The slip will clearly mention the court complex, court number and the time when the case will be taken up.

A limited number of challans will be available for download each day. Up to 50,000 challans or notices can be downloaded daily from 10 am until the overall limit of 2 lakh challans is reached.

Download challan slip

To participate in the Lok Adalat, vehicle owners must download and print their challan or notice in advance. This can be done by visiting the Delhi Traffic Police website and selecting the online Lok Adalat application option.

Users need to fill in the required details, upload the necessary documents and submit the form. After that, a token number is sent through email or phone. Carrying a printed copy of the challan or notice is mandatory, as printing facilities will not be available at the court premises.

In some cases, the penalty amount may be reduced by up to 75 percent, although the final relief can vary. Only minor traffic violations such as overspeeding, signal jumping and parking violations are eligible for settlement.

However, serious offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, or accidents involving injuries will not be considered. For private vehicles, up to two challans and five notices can be taken up during the Lok Adalat.