Spent 5 Days With Mercedes GLC 300: Top Pros And Cons Explained

Mercedes GLC 300 Review: After a recent price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh due to GST reforms, Mercedes GLC now costs Rs 73.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLC comes in two variants: 220d (diesel) and GLC 300 (petrol). I (Lakshya Rana) spent 5 days with the Mercedes GLC 300, drove it for around 500 km, and now I am going to share with you its top pros and cons.

Mercedes GLC 300 Top Pros

1. Engine: It gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 258 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. It's smooth, powerful, and comes with a mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency. It does 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.2 seconds.

2. Gearbox: The 9-speed automatic gearbox is smooth, responsive, and works beautifully with the engine. The power goes to all four wheels via 4MATIC.

3. Fun To Drive: The GLC now feels more fun to drive than the previous generation, offering excellent high-speed stability, sharp handling, and well-calibrated steering.

4. Upmarket Cabin: The cabin feels upmarket, well-insulated, and luxurious, with premium materials, ambient lighting, and turbine-style air vents, comfortable seats and more.

5. Features: It's loaded with tech and features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilation and memory function for front seats, an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, transparent bonnet, ADAS, 9 airbags and more. The 15-speaker Burmester sound system is really impressive.

6. Ride Quality: Ride comfort is another big plus. The suspension is tuned for Indian roads, allowing it to easily absorb potholes, rough patches, and uneven surfaces. The well-damped suspension gives it a mature and balanced ride quality.

7. Space: It also offers adequate interior space and a 620-litre boot, which makes it quite practical. Additionally, it offers hands-free access to the boot.

8. Design: Design-wise, it looks sophisticated, city-friendly, and carries a strong road presence - the kind you expect from a Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Top Cons

1. Less Exciting: The GLC 300 is more comfort-oriented than sporty. Enthusiastic drivers might find it less exciting compared to rivals like the BMW X3.

2. Rear Seat: The Rear seat space is just average. It’s best to have two passengers, not three.

3. Touch-Based Controls: The touch-based controls take time to get used to - there are no physical buttons, not even for mirror adjustments, which is not so user-friendly.

4. Missing Features: And yes, it misses features like a head-up display, Level 2 ADAS, and a full-size spare tyre.

Verdict

So, who should buy the GLC 300? It's perfect for luxury-focused city drivers who value comfort, refinement, and high-end features. But if you're an enthusiastic driver looking for sportier performance, you might want to look elsewhere.