Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974485https://zeenews.india.com/auto/spent-5-days-with-mercedes-glc-300-top-pros-and-cons-explained-2974485.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Spent 5 Days With Mercedes GLC 300: Top Pros And Cons Explained

After a recent price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh due to GST reforms, Mercedes GLC now costs Rs 73.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Spent 5 Days With Mercedes GLC 300: Top Pros And Cons ExplainedImage Source- Zee News

Mercedes GLC 300 Review: After a recent price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh due to GST reforms, Mercedes GLC now costs Rs 73.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLC comes in two variants: 220d (diesel) and GLC 300 (petrol). I (Lakshya Rana) spent 5 days with the Mercedes GLC 300, drove it for around 500 km, and now I am going to share with you its top pros and cons.

Mercedes GLC 300 Top Pros

1. Engine: It gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 258 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. It's smooth, powerful, and comes with a mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency. It does 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.2 seconds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Gearbox: The 9-speed automatic gearbox is smooth, responsive, and works beautifully with the engine. The power goes to all four wheels via 4MATIC.

3. Fun To Drive: The GLC now feels more fun to drive than the previous generation, offering excellent high-speed stability, sharp handling, and well-calibrated steering.

4. Upmarket Cabin: The cabin feels upmarket, well-insulated, and luxurious, with premium materials, ambient lighting, and turbine-style air vents, comfortable seats and more.

5. Features: It's loaded with tech and features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilation and memory function for front seats, an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, transparent bonnet, ADAS, 9 airbags and more. The 15-speaker Burmester sound system is really impressive.

6. Ride Quality: Ride comfort is another big plus. The suspension is tuned for Indian roads, allowing it to easily absorb potholes, rough patches, and uneven surfaces. The well-damped suspension gives it a mature and balanced ride quality.

7. Space: It also offers adequate interior space and a 620-litre boot, which makes it quite practical. Additionally, it offers hands-free access to the boot.

8. Design: Design-wise, it looks sophisticated, city-friendly, and carries a strong road presence - the kind you expect from a Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Top Cons

1. Less Exciting: The GLC 300 is more comfort-oriented than sporty. Enthusiastic drivers might find it less exciting compared to rivals like the BMW X3.

2. Rear Seat: The Rear seat space is just average. It’s best to have two passengers, not three.

3. Touch-Based Controls: The touch-based controls take time to get used to - there are no physical buttons, not even for mirror adjustments, which is not so user-friendly.

4. Missing Features: And yes, it misses features like a head-up display, Level 2 ADAS, and a full-size spare tyre.

Verdict

So, who should buy the GLC 300? It's perfect for luxury-focused city drivers who value comfort, refinement, and high-end features. But if you're an enthusiastic driver looking for sportier performance, you might want to look elsewhere.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh