/Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen cars for India by 2030

Chennai: Stellantis has announced its next big move in India. The company says it is shifting from building its foundations to scaling up. Under a plan called FaSTLAne 2030, Jeep and Citroen will launch 12 products over the next three years. Seven will be all-new, and five will be major upgrades. Jeep gets five of these launches, and Citroen gets seven. The launches will cover B, C and D segment SUVs, an MPV, an A-segment car and a premium pickup. The first product will arrive by the second quarter of 2027.