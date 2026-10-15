/Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen cars for India by 2030

Chennai: Stellantis has announced its next big move in India. The company says it is shifting from building its foundations to scaling up. Under a plan called FaSTLAne 2030, Jeep and Citroen will launch 12 products over the next three years. Seven will be all-new, and five will be major upgrades. Jeep gets five of these launches, and Citroen gets seven. The launches will cover B, C and D segment SUVs, an MPV, an A-segment car and a premium pickup. The first product will arrive by the second quarter of 2027.
Stellantis will invest about Rs 4,000 crore (around 400 million euros) over the next three years. That will take its total investment in India to about Rs 15,000 crore by 2030. So far, it has put in more than Rs 11,000 crore across manufacturing, engineering, software, sourcing and exports, according to the official statement.
The company says its business is gaining speed. Stellantis India grew 35 percent in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter. Citroen retail sales rose 68 percent over the same quarter last year.
Commenting on the announcement, Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region, said, “India is a long-term commitment for us, not just a volume chase. Under FaSTLAne 2030, our region-led model gives the India team greater ownership of decisions, and the roadmap we are announcing today reflects our long-term conviction in this market.”
Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Twelve launches across Jeep and Citroën over the next three years will significantly broaden our market participation and give Indian customers more choice across segments and powertrains."
He further said, "With fresh investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore, we are building greater scale, relevance and competitiveness in this market, while strengthening India’s role in Stellantis’ global operations."
Two brands, two roles
Jeep will focus on the premium SUV space. It will enter more segments with new products and advanced powertrains. Citroen will target mainstream, higher-volume buyers with accessible products that stress comfort, design and technology.
Many powertrain options
The company will follow a multi-energy approach. Stellantis says India's shift to cleaner mobility will rely on more than one technology. So the lineup will include efficient petrol engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars. The company will pick each powertrain based on customer needs, affordability, rules, charging infrastructure and the economics of each segment.
Network, local parts and exports
Stellantis will also grow its combined Jeep and Citroen network. It will use its Brand House format to enter Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 markets where it makes business sense. The company is aiming for 90 percent localisation across both brands.
Stellantis runs three plants in India. They sit in Ranjangaon in Maharashtra, and in Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. It also has engineering and software teams in Bengaluru and an ICT presence in Hyderabad.
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