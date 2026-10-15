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Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen cars for India by 2030

Stellantis will invest about Rs 4,000 crore (around 400 million euros) over the next three years. That will take its total investment in India to about Rs 15,000 crore by 2030.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen cars for India by 2030
Image Credit: Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen cars for India by 2030

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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