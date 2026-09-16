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Strong EV uptake positions India for next phase of manufacturing growth: Report

Rising sales are boosting confidence in the electric mobility ecosystem and strengthening the long-term case for electrification in India, said the report.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Strong EV uptake positions India for next phase of manufacturing growth: Report
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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