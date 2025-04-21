SUV Contribution Rises To 68.5% Of Overall Sales In FY25: Hyundai

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said SUVs accounted for 68.5 per cent of its overall sales in the last fiscal year, registering a growth of 8 per cent as compared with the 2023-24 fiscal year. The company expects the SUV contribution to cross 70 per cent in one year.

For FY25, the automaker reported sales of 7,62,052 units as compared with 7,77,876 units in FY24. Its domestic sales stood at 5,98,666 units while export shipments were at 1,63,386 units in the last fiscal year.

Hyundai said it witnessed a significant shift in customer preference, with penetration of sunroof-equipped vehicles surging to 53 per cent, underlining the growing preference for premium features.

"FY2024-25 has been a landmark year for Hyundai Motor India. The fact that two out of every third vehicle sold by us in India was an SUV is a testament to our deep understanding of Indian customers and our commitment to delivering innovation, safety and style," Hyundai Motor India Whole-Time Director and COO Tarun Garg said.

The doubling of ADAS variant contribution and growing popularity of sunroof-equipped models reflect the rising aspirations of our customers and their readiness to embrace global technologies, he added. Currently, the sunroof is offered as an optional feature in 12 out of 14 models in the Hyundai portfolio.

Furthermore, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) variant contribution doubled from 6.7 per cent in FY24 to 14.3 per cent in FY25, the automaker said. The company said it is offering ADAS as an option in nine of its models.

Creta emerged as the largest-selling model in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in March with sales of 18,059 units. The company sells various SUVs like Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson in the domestic market.