SUVs of bikes: Yezdi and BSA launched two new scramblers in India - Prices, features, specs & more

Yezdi Scrambler 350 and BSA Scrambler 650 launched in India: Scramblers are often called the "SUVs of bikes". And now, two iconic brands are doubling down on that idea. Yezdi and BSA have launched two new scrambler motorcycles in India, the Yezdi Scrambler 350 and the BSA Scrambler 650. The two brands with original scrambler lineage are strengthening the format at both ends of the premium motorcycling market. Let's take a closer look at the key details of both motorcycles.

Yezdi Scrambler 350: Price, engine and mileage

The Yezdi Scrambler 350 is priced between Rs 1,99,950 and Rs 2,08,950 (ex-showroom). It gets a new 350cc liquid-cooled 'Katar' engine, the lightest in the category. It produces around 30 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. Yezdi claims a fuel efficiency of about 30 kmpl, which makes it practical for daily use as well.

One big highlight is its weight. At 174 kg, it becomes India's lightest scrambler. This helps with easy handling in the city and better control on rough roads.

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Yezdi Scrambler 350: Features and specs

The bike is designed to feel quick and agile. It gets the shortest wheelbase in the category at 1404mm for better turning ability and sharp response. The setup is focused on strong low and mid-range performance.

It rides on spoked wheels with semi-knobby tyres. This makes it suitable for both city roads and light off-roading. The design includes a raised front beak, compact rear section and classic scrambler styling.

Cooling is also improved with a special radiator layout and central exhaust routing, which helps keep engine heat in check.

Rivals

The rivals for the Yezdi Scrambler 350 in the Indian market are the Honda CB350RS, Royal Enfield Scram 440 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

BSA Scrambler 650: Price, engine and performance

At the premium end, the BSA Scrambler 650 starts at Rs 3,24,950 and goes up to Rs 3,40,950 (ex-showroom). It comes with a 650cc single-cylinder engine. This engine produces 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque, with strong performance at low RPMs. This makes it ideal for relaxed highway cruising as well as off-road riding.

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BSA Scrambler 650: Design and features

The BSA Scrambler 650 carries a retro design inspired by classic models like the Gold Star. It gets a sculpted fuel tank, flat bench seat, and signature side panels. The bike is built for a mix of comfort and control. It is designed to handle different road conditions, from city streets to rough patches.

Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bear 650 and Royal Enfield Classic 650 could be the closest alternatives to the BSA Scrambler 650.