Suzuki Bikes, Scooters Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,000 - Check Model-Wise Price Reductions

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the recently introduced GST reforms to its customers. This will make Suzuki two-wheelers and spare parts more affordable and accessible. The company will cut the prices on its two-wheeler range by up to Rs 18,000. The new prices will come into effect from September 22.

According to the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Gixxer SF 250 model would see the highest price cut of Rs 18,024 in the ex-showroom price, followed by V-Strom SX (Rs 17,982), Gixxer 250 (Rs 16,525) and Gixxer (RS 11,520).

Among the scooter range, the Burgman Street Ex will become Rs 9,798 cheaper, the Burgman Street price will go down by Rs 8,373, the Avenis will have a price reduction of Rs 7,823, and the Access price has been reduced by Rs 8,523.

Model-Wise Price Reductions

Access- Up to Rs 8,523

Avenis- Up to Rs 7,823

Burgman Street- Up to Rs 8,373

Burgman Street Ex- Up to Rs 9,798

GIXXER- Up to Rs 11,520

GIXXER SF- Up to Rs 12,311

GIXXER 250- Up to Rs 16,525

GIXXER SF 250- Up to Rs 18,024

V-Strom SX- Up to Rs 17,982

Recently, the Government of India announced GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced GST rates from 28% to 18% on all two-wheelers up to 350cc and on all auto components. The reforms have been introduced to rationalise taxation and provide direct benefits to consumers.

Suzuki Motorcycle India said in an official statement, "In line with this initiative, SMIPL has undertaken a comprehensive revision of its price structure across all variants of its scooters and motorcycles."

It further said, "Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers."

Coming just ahead of the festive season, this move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.