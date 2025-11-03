Advertisement
Suzuki Fronx Gets 5-Star Safety Rating - Here’s What Makes It So Strong!

Suzuki Fronx: The Suzuki Fronx has achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the latest ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash test.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Suzuki Fronx ASEAN NCAP Crash Test: The Suzuki Fronx has achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the latest ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash test. The SUV scored an impressive 77.70 points overall, demonstrating its strong safety performance. The tested model was manufactured at Suzuki’s Chikarang plant in Indonesia and is sold across several Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines. The Fronx tested weighed 1,060 kg and was equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Adult Occupant Protection

The Suzuki Fronx performed exceptionally well in adult occupant protection, earning 29.37 points out of 32. In the offset deformable barrier test, it scored 13.74 points out of 16 points, while the side impact test brought in 7.63 points out of 8 points. It also achieved a perfect 8 out of 8 points in the hazard perception test.

Child Occupant Protection

For child safety, the Fronx scored 38.94 out of 51 points. It earned 9.94 points out of 16 points in the frontal impact test, 8 out of 8 in side impact, and a perfect 12 out of 12 in the installation category.

Safety Assist And Features

The SUV also secured 5 stars in Safety Assist and Motorcyclist Safety, scoring 16.50 out of 21 and 8 out of 16, respectively.

All variants of the Indonesia-spec Suzuki Fronx come equipped with six airbags, ESC, ABS, seatbelt reminders for all passengers, pedestrian protection, and ISOFIX mounts. 

Advanced safety features such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Auto High Beam (AHB) are also offered.

