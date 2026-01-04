Suzuki Jimny Gets New Italian Makeover With Military Wheels, LED Roof Lights, Retro Seats And More

Japanese aftermarket specialist DAMD has unveiled a new customised version of the five-door Suzuki Jimny, called the Jimny Armata. The build adds strong Italian design cues while keeping the SUV's original shape and dimensions unchanged.

The Jimny Armata draws inspiration from classic Italian cars, especially iconic Lancia rally models. DAMD has redesigned the front end using its existing "Little D" kit, which includes a new grille and circular quad headlamps. This design is reminiscent of the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale.

To enhance its rugged appeal, the SUV gets metal off-road bumpers, a sturdy skid plate, yellow fog lamps, and other trail-focused accessories.

Same Size, More Road Presence

Dimensionally, the Armata remains identical to the standard five-door Jimny. It measures 3,820 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. However, the stance looks more aggressive due to what appears to be a suspension lift.

The stock Jimny offers 210 mm of ground clearance, but the Armata seems to sit higher, which should improve obstacle clearance and off-road ability.

Off-Road Upgrades

The modified Jimny rides on OZ Racing alloy wheels finished in military-style colors, paired with chunky off-road tires. On the roof, DAMD has added four amber LED positioning lamps made by IPF.

Another noticeable feature is the truck-style side-view mirrors. These mirrors come with built-in heaters and an angle memory function, adding both practicality and character. The cabin features retro-inspired fabric seat upholstery to match the classic exterior theme.

No Changes Under Hood

Despite the visual and off-road upgrades, the Jimny Armata is expected to remain mechanically unchanged. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 103 hp and 134 Nm.

In Japan, this engine is offered with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox, along with a part-time four-wheel-drive system.