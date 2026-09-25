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Suzuki Motor to expand India capacity, raise factory productivity by 50%

Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said that the company would improve development efficiency by 30 per cent from fiscal 2020 levels and raise factory productivity by 50 per cent above standards at its Manesar plant in Haryana.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Suzuki Motor to expand India capacity, raise factory productivity by 50%
Image Credit: Suzuki Motor to expand India capacity, raise factory productivity by 50%

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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