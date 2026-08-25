/Suzuki’s smallest electric car unveiled, claims 310km range

Suzuki has officially unveiled its first electric kei car in Japan. Earlier, it was presented as the Vision e Sky concept and went through testing in Europe before arriving in near-production form as the e Sky. It offers a claimed range of 310km.
The Suzuki e Sky measures 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,625mm in height, with a 2,460mm wheelbase. It weighs 1,030kg and has a tight 4.4-metre turning radius, which should make it easy to live with in crowded cities and tight parking spots.
Its compact size keeps it within Japan's kei-car regulations. A boxy shape, tall roof, and long wheelbase help Suzuki squeeze in as much cabin space as possible within that small footprint.
On the outside, it gets rectangular headlamps with C-shaped LED signatures, a slim black panel connecting them, squared-off wheel arches, and a contrasting black roof.
At the back, there are vertical taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a flat tailgate. Suzuki is also offering an exclusive Immersion Blue paint option along with a dedicated interior theme.
The two-wheel-drive e Sky offers a claimed range of 310km, an improvement over the "more than 270km" figure Suzuki mentioned with the concept version. Suzuki hasn't revealed battery size, motor power, or charging speeds yet.
According to Suzuki, this range comes from cutting weight and improving overall efficiency. The car also gets a direct heat-pump system and an air-heated electric heater, both meant to reduce the impact of cabin heating on driving range.
There's also an Easy Drive Pedal feature, which should offer stronger deceleration when you lift off the accelerator, cutting down on constant switching between the accelerator and brake in city traffic.
V2L support and a 10.1-inch touchscreen
Official images confirm the e Sky supports Vehicle-to-Load functionality, letting the car's battery power external devices. One image shows someone working on a laptop plugged into the car, while another shows an induction cooktop being used outdoors to boil water.
It could also serve as backup power during outages or emergencies. Inside, the e Sky gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen paired with a digital instrument display. The connected navigation app factors in remaining range and traffic to suggest routes, and it can help you find a suitable charging point along the way.
In Japan, the e Sky is set to go on sale within the current financial year, ending March 2027. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Suzuki says it wants to keep it affordable enough to tempt petrol car owners into going electric.
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