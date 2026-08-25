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Suzuki’s smallest electric car unveiled, claims 310km range

The Suzuki e Sky measures 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,625mm in height, with a 2,460mm wheelbase.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Suzuki’s smallest electric car unveiled, claims 310km range
Image Credit: Suzuki’s smallest electric car unveiled, claims 310km range

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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