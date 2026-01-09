Tara Sutaria’s Car Collection: Her Garage Worth Crores Will Leave You Shocked - Have A Look

Tara Sutaria, the Bollywood star known for films like Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, has built a strong career since her 2019 debut. She has steadily increased her earnings through films, brand endorsements, and other projects. As of 2025, her net worth is reportedly around Rs 25 crore (about $ 3 million USD).

She became well-known after her debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019) and later appeared in films such as Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns. In addition to movies, Tara also earns from brand deals, public appearances, and her presence on social media.

Income Sources

Most of Tara's wealth comes from her film salaries and endorsement deals. She reportedly earns around Rs 1–3 crore per film role, depending on the project. Endorsements also add significantly to her earnings, with deals for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands.

Her annual income is estimated to be several crores of rupees, which has earned her popularity in the Bollywood industry.

Luxury Home in Mumbai

Alongside her earnings, Tara owns a luxury apartment in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The neighborhood is known for its premium homes and celebrity residents.

Car Collection

Tara's car collection is one of the most discussed topics about her. During public appearances and airport visits, these luxurious cars have been captured on camera:

Mercedes-Benz GLS – a luxury SUV worth over Rs 1 crore.

Audi Q3 – a compact luxury SUV valued at around Rs 35 lakh.

She also reportedly owns a BMW X3 and Honda CR-V in her garage.

Lifestyle and Public Image

Tara Sutaria maintains a lifestyle that combines work and leisure. She often shares glimpses of her travels, fashion moments, and personal experiences on social media.

Recent Concert Controversy

She recently grabbed headlines after a moment at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert turned into a big drama. She joined the singer on stage for a performance, sharing hugs and smiles that went viral. Social media clips showed the unhappy face of her boyfriend Veer Pahariya who watched from the crowd. Fans wondered about that concert moment and shared thousands of reactions about her relationship.

Tara quickly cleared the air. She called out fake PR tricks trying to ruin her image and confirmed that there is nothing like the buzz spread on social media platforms. (Image Credits: Instagram/tarasutaria)