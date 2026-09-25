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Tata Aeris gets compact SUV-level torsional stiffness, says Anand Kulkarni

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chief Product Officer and Head of HV Programs Anand Kulkarni said the Aeris is based on the company's X-Alfa architecture, which has been engineered to offer higher body bending and torsional stiffness.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Tata Aeris gets compact SUV-level torsional stiffness, says Anand Kulkarni
Image Credit: Tata Aeris gets compact SUV-level torsional stiffness, says Anand Kulkarni

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Tata Aeris gets compact SUV-level torsional stiffness, says Anand Kulkarni
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