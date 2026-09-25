/Tata Aeris gets compact SUV-level torsional stiffness, says Anand Kulkarni

New Delhi: Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris sedan, which is essentially the Tigor with a new name and face. However, Tata says that the latest compact sedan is much more than a cosmetic or nameplate update. The new model has undergone changes across its architecture, suspension, powertrain tuning, interior, electrical and electronic systems, and connected-car technology.
In an exclusive interview with Lakshya Rana of Zee News, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chief Product Officer and Head of HV Programs Anand Kulkarni said the model is based on the company's X-Alfa architecture, which has been engineered to offer higher body bending and torsional stiffness.
According to him, both parameters have been improved to levels comparable to a compact SUV. He further said the architecture has also been designed as a multi-powertrain platform. The car is available with petrol and CNG powertrains, along with manual and AMT transmission options.
Focus on ride comfort
One of the key engineering changes is the introduction of a dual-path suspension setup. Kulkarni explained that a conventional suspension arrangement has to balance two conflicting requirements. The mounting needs to be stiff enough to support the weight of the car, while the suspension also needs to absorb road shocks and vibrations.
He said that the new dual-path system separates the forces acting on the vehicle, allowing the suspension to use a softer bushing for road inputs while a stiffer mounting point carries the vehicle's weight. This setup is intended to reduce vibrations reaching occupants while maintaining the required robustness and handling characteristics.
Kulkarni said the technology has been used in other Tata models but is being introduced on this car for the first time. He further mentioned that the dual-path system helps to improve ride comfort without compromising on handling.
Retuned engine
The engine has also been retuned, although the underlying 1.2-litre unit remains unchanged. Kulkarni said the focus was not simply on peak power or torque figures, but on how smoothly and consistently the power is delivered in real-world driving conditions.
He pointed to smoothness, consistency and the absence of flat spots as more important for everyday driving, since most customers do not regularly use the engine at its peak power or torque.
Tata is not releasing official mileage figures yet. However, Kulkarni said the petrol version could deliver around 15-16 km/l in real-world conditions, depending on whether it is driven in the city or on the highway.
More features and practical improvements
The engineering changes are accompanied by a substantial increase in equipment. The new model gets features such as ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, dashcam and blind view monitoring. The electrical and electronic architecture has also received an upgrade.
Kulkarni said the computing power of its electronic and electrical architecture has increased 2.3 times over the previous version, while graphics capability has improved by around 30-35%. These upgrades help support features such as the surround-view camera, blind-view monitoring and dashcam.
Practicality has also been a focus. Tata has moved the four-bar boot mechanism outside the main luggage area, which, according to Kulkarni, frees up more usable boot space and reduces interference from the boot mechanism.
Tata has also made changes to the exterior, including new bumpers, headlamps and bonnet. The bonnet is now wider and higher, giving the car a wider stance, while new diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the visual changes.
CNG version
The CNG version has also been developed with everyday usability in mind. Tata has worked on the placement of the CNG cylinders so that they are better protected in the event of rear or side impacts. Kulkarni said the location of the cylinders was chosen to ensure that they do not come under undue stress during such impacts.
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