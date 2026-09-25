/Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Features, specs and everything else you need to know

Tata Aeris: Tata has launched the Aeris sedan in India, and it starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). If you were wondering, this is essentially the Tigor wearing a new face and name. It borrows heavily from the Tiago's exterior and interior design while keeping the same mechanicals underneath. Tata is offering five trims here: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. Bookings have already opened, while deliveries start from October 11. It is available in six color options: Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Dune Glow.