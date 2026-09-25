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  • /Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Features, specs and everything else you need to know

Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Features, specs and everything else you need to know

The Aeris looks noticeably sharper now, and a lot of that comes straight from the Tiago's design language.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Features, specs and everything else you need to know
Image Credit: Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Prices, features and everything else you need to know

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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