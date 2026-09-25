/Tata Aeris launched at Rs 5.29 lakh: Features, specs and everything else you need to know

Tata Aeris: Tata has launched the Aeris sedan in India, and it starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). If you were wondering, this is essentially the Tigor wearing a new face and name. It borrows heavily from the Tiago's exterior and interior design while keeping the same mechanicals underneath. Tata is offering five trims here: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. Bookings have already opened, while deliveries start from October 11. It is available in six color options: Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Dune Glow.
Design
The Aeris looks noticeably sharper now, and a lot of that comes straight from the Tiago's design language. It gets slimmer LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs sitting above them, plus a gloss black grille that gives the front a cleaner look. The bumper picks up black elements too, along with pixel-shaped LED fog lamps.
From the side, you'll spot 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, though the lower Smart and Pure variants, along with every CNG version, get smaller 14-inch wheels instead. Just like the Tiago, the Aeris carries slim cladding around the wheel arches, chrome door handles, and a chrome strip running along the window line.
At the back, the taillights have slimmed down and are now connected by a red trim strip. The high-mounted stop lamp still stretches across the rear windscreen, a design cue carried over from the older Tigor. The rear bumper looks simpler this time, with a reverse parking light placed in the center.
Practicality
The Tata Aeris CNG uses dual cylinders, while every rival in this segment sticks with a single tank. This setup gave the Tigor a 227-litre boot, and the Aeris matches that, making it the roomiest CNG sedan boot in its class. The petrol version does even better with 419 litres of boot space, putting it close to the Honda Amaze's 416 litres, and ahead of both the Maruti Dzire's 382 litres and the Hyundai Aura's 402 litres.
Cabin and features
Step inside and the design language mirrors the Tiago again, though Tata has gone with a lighter cabin theme this time. You get a free-standing semi-digital driver's display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a two-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive ones.
New additions include a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and leatherette seat upholstery. There's also a neat DashCam Recorder function that turns the surround-view cameras into a functional dashcam. The sound system has 6 speakers.
On the safety front, Tata has equipped the Aeris with 6 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Engine and gearbox
Powering the Aeris is a familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 86hp and 113Nm. You can pair it with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic. There's also a CNG version of this same engine, available with both manual and AMT gearboxes, though output drops to 76hp and 97Nm when running on gas. These are the same powertrains offered with the outgoing Tigor and continue in the current Tiago.
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