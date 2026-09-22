/Tata Aeris set to launch on September 25: What to expect

Tata Motors has released the teaser of its upcoming sedan, the Aeris, which will officially break cover on September 25. Here's the thing to know upfront: the Aeris is basically a facelifted Tigor wearing a new name. According to the teaser, the Aeris gets a sleeker front end than the Tigor. Slim LED headlights sit above a thin DRL strip, and you also get LED fog lamps, something the Tigor never offered. The teaser also shows redesigned taillights, traditional pull-type door handles, and a fresh purple paint option.
Design patent images that surfaced earlier give us a peek at the rear too. The bumper carries reflectors on both sides, and the roofline still tapers down in that notchback style the Tigor is known for. The wheels get a new design, and they'll likely stay at 15 inches, same as the current model. Even though this is technically a facelift, Tata has reworked the sheet metal quite a bit. The Tigor EV should follow a similar design to the petrol version, just with a few EV-specific touches.
Tata hasn't shown us the interior yet, but expect it to borrow heavily from the Tiago, which got a big update earlier this year. That likely means a redesigned dashboard and a freestanding touchscreen. Other features on the cards include automatic climate control, powered mirrors, 6 airbags as standard, rear AC vents and fast-charging ports.
Expected powertrains
The Aeris will likely stick with the Tigor's current powertrain lineup. That means a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a petrol-CNG option, both offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The electric version, the Aeris EV, could carry over the Tiago EV's battery packs, available in 19.2kWh and 24kWh sizes.
Pricing should shift a bit with this update. Right now, the Tata Tigor costs between Rs 5.55 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh, while the Tigor EV starts at Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh, all ex-showroom. Just like the electric Tiago, the Aeris EV might also come with a Battery-as-a-Subscription option, letting buyers pay less upfront.
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