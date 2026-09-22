/Tata Aeris set to launch on September 25: What to expect

Design patent images that surfaced earlier give us a peek at the rear too. The bumper carries reflectors on both sides, and the roofline still tapers down in that notchback style the Tigor is known for. The wheels get a new design, and they'll likely stay at 15 inches, same as the current model. Even though this is technically a facelift, Tata has reworked the sheet metal quite a bit. The Tigor EV should follow a similar design to the petrol version, just with a few EV-specific touches.