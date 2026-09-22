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Tata Aeris set to launch on September 25: What to expect

The Aeris will likely stick with the Tigor's current powertrain lineup. That means a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a petrol-CNG option, both offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The electric version, the Aeris EV, could carry over the Tiago EV's battery packs, available in 19.2kWh and 24kWh sizes.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Tata Aeris set to launch on September 25: What to expect
Image Credit: Tata Aeris set to launch on September 25: What to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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