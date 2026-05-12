Tata Altroz CNG AMT launched at Rs...; Variant-wise prices, features and more

Tata Altroz CNG AMT Launched: Tata Motors introduced AMT in the Altroz iCNG, making it the first and only premium hatchback in India to offer an auto (AMT) transmission with a CNG powertrain. Priced between Rs 8.70 lakh and Rs 10.77 lakh, the Altroz iCNG AMT is available in five trims: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S and Accomplished S.

Variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

Altroz iCNG AMT Pure- Rs 8,69,990

Altroz iCNG AMT Pure S- Rs 8,99,990

Altroz iCNG AMT Creative- Rs 9,56,990

Altroz iCNG AMT Creative S- Rs 9,81,990

Altroz iCNG AMT Accomplished S- Rs 10,76,990

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Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “CNG is the fastest growing fuel choice in the country, with 19% penetration in FY25 and 22% in FY26 and this growth is no longer limited to traditional markets, with new regions contributing significantly to adoption."

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He further said, "With the introduction of AMT in the iCNG line-up, we are addressing a clear and growing customer need for greater convenience in CNG vehicles. This addition makes Altroz the most versatile and premium offering in its segment, delivering the right balance of efficiency, ease of driving and everyday practicality, without compromising on space or safety."

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT

Powered by the 1.2L Revotron iCNG engine, the Altroz delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode, now paired with an AMT for the first time. This addition enhances everyday drivability, offering a more relaxed and convenient driving experience, especially in urban conditions.

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At the core of the iCNG technology is a single advanced ECU, enabling a smooth and seamless transition between petrol and CNG modes. Additionally, it gets first-in-segment Direct Start in CNG mode technology for enhanced convenience.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT boot space

The Altroz continues to have twin-cylinder iCNG technology, which intelligently places the cylinders below the luggage area. This ensures a usable 210-litre boot space in CNG mode.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT design and features

The Altroz iCNG AMT gets flush door handles, infinity-connected LED tail lamps, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. Inside, the cabin features executive lounge-style rear seats, a soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, and Ultra View 26.03 cm twin digital screens for instrumentation and infotainment by HARMAN.

Built on the ALFA architecture, the Altroz earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, valid across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. It comes equipped with 6 airbags, ESP, ISOFIX, and reverse parking sensors as standard, along with advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, TPMS, auto headlamps, and LED fog lamps.