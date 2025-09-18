Tata Altroz Facelift Gets 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP - Details

Tata Altroz Facelift Safety Rating: The all-new Tata Altroz facelift achieved the 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (B–NCAP). With an impressive score of 29.65/32 in adult occupant protection and 44.9/49 in child occupant protection, the Altroz is now officially India’s safest hatchback. Notably, the Altroz was also the first hatchback to secure a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2020. The Tata Altroz is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Official Statement

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "The Altroz has always been a pioneer in the premium hatchback segment. With its combination of contemporary design, advanced technology, and a multi-powertrain-led approach, it truly makes the customer ‘Feel Special’."

It is the only premium hatchback in India to offer petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. He further said, "The Altroz has once again redefined benchmarks by being the only car in its segment to achieve the coveted 5-star rating by Bharat-NCAP across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains, making it the safest CNG-powered car in India."

Launched in May 2025, the All-New Altroz is built on Tata Motors’ proven ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, and is equipped with a robust safety suite that includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat restraints as standard, and more.

Tata Altroz Facelift Features

It also comes with a 360-degree Camera with Blind View Monitor, Direct TPMS, SOS and Breakdown assistance, Auto Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, and LED Fog Lamps with cornering function, etc.

Beyond safety, it also offers several premium features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman, a full-digital HD cluster, a voice-enabled sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, dual 65W fast chargers, an air purifier with express cooling, and iRA connected car technology.

Engine And Transmission Options

It gets three powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA Petrol, 1.5-litre Diesel and 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG. The transmission choices include a Manual gearbox, DCA, and AMT.