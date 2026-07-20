/Tata Avinya electric SUV spotted testing for the first time - Details

Tata Motors has been caught testing what looks like its upcoming Avinya electric SUV, and this marks the first time it's been spotted on public roads in India. Fully camouflaged prototypes recently showed up on camera, giving us our first real look at the silhouette and proportions of Tata's next premium EV. The Avinya range will sit above everything else in Tata's current EV lineup, and it's expected to kick off a new chapter in the brand's premium ambitions.