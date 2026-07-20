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Tata Avinya electric SUV spotted testing for the first time - Details

The test mule has a long wheelbase, a short front overhang, and a roofline that slopes gently towards the back.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Tata Avinya electric SUV spotted testing for the first time - Details
Image Credit: Image Source- torq_uenation (Instagram)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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