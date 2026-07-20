/Tata Avinya electric SUV spotted testing for the first time - Details

Tata Motors has been caught testing what looks like its upcoming Avinya electric SUV, and this marks the first time it's been spotted on public roads in India. Fully camouflaged prototypes recently showed up on camera, giving us our first real look at the silhouette and proportions of Tata's next premium EV. The Avinya range will sit above everything else in Tata's current EV lineup, and it's expected to kick off a new chapter in the brand's premium ambitions.
The prototype is wrapped head to toe in camouflage and runs on temporary registration plates, so most design details stay hidden for now. Still, a few styling cues manage to peek through. Up front, the SUV seems to sport a clean, sealed-off face, typical of most electric vehicles these days, with lighting elements stacked vertically near the corners of the bumper. There are likely slim DRLs tucked somewhere under all that wrapping too.
This one feels noticeably more upscale than Tata's current SUV lineup. The test mule has a long wheelbase, a short front overhang, and a roofline that slopes gently towards the back. You can also spot flush door handles, and the mirrors are mounted the traditional way on the doors, not as camera-based units.
From the side, you'll notice large aerodynamic alloy wheels, thick cladding along the body, and rear doors that look fairly long, hinting at a spacious cabin inside. The rear stays mostly hidden, though wraparound taillamps and a roof spoiler can be noticed beneath the camouflage. Based on overall size, this SUV seems to fall into the premium midsize category.
The Avinya project itself has gone through some major shifts over the past year. Earlier reports suggested the first production model would ride on JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture. That's changed now. Tata Motors has confirmed the first Avinya model will actually use the Freelander platform, built by Chery-JLR.
Expected battery and launch timeline
Tata hasn't confirmed official specs yet, but reports suggest the first Avinya SUV could come with battery packs somewhere between 65 kWh and 80 kWh. That would put it firmly in the premium electric SUV space, competing on both range and performance.
The first model is expected to launch in 2027, with the name Avinya X. Tata is reportedly planning to build Avinya into a full standalone premium EV family, rather than keep it as a single model. More SUVs and larger electric vehicles are expected to join the lineup in the years ahead.
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