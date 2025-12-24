Advertisement
Tata Avinya EV: Design, Gen 3 Platform Details And India Launch Timeline Explained
TATA AVINYA

Tata Avinya EV: Design, Gen 3 Platform Details And India Launch Timeline Explained

Tata Avinya: Tata Motors is preparing to introduce its futuristic Avinya electric vehicle in India by the end of 2026.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Tata Avinya EV: Design, Gen 3 Platform Details And India Launch Timeline Explained

Tata Avinya: Tata Motors is preparing to introduce its futuristic Avinya electric vehicle in India by the end of 2026, indicating a major push into premium electric mobility. The upcoming model is expected to position Tata strongly against global and domestic rivals as the electric vehicle market continues to expand rapidly in the country.

The Avinya, which was first unveiled as a concept, reflects Tata Motors’ long-term plans for developing next-generation electric vehicles, with focus on new technology, latest design, and passenger comfort.

Built on Gen 3 EV Platform

The Avinya will be based on Tata Motors’ all-new Gen 3 EV architecture. This skateboard-style platform has been developed exclusively for battery-electric vehicles and is designed to support a longer driving range, faster charging, and advanced software integration.

According to Tata Motors, the new architecture also allows for better structural efficiency and flexible packaging of components. This means more interior space, improved safety, and the ability to support future technologies such as connected features and over-the-air updates.

Spacious Interior Design

The Avinya is likely to feature a spacious and understated interior design. A flat-floor layout will help maximise interior space, making the cabin feel open and comfortable. Tata Motors is also focusing on the use of sustainable materials and a clutter-free design.

Instead of following traditional SUV or MPV styling, the Avinya aims to deliver a premium and relaxing driving experience, targeting urban buyers looking for modern electric mobility.

(Also Read: Tata Motors Crosses 2.5 Lakh EV Sales Milestone)

Sierra EV and More Launches Planned

Alongside the Avinya, Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the much-anticipated Sierra EV, which is expected to debut in early 2026. The electric version of the iconic Sierra will combine retro-inspired design with modern EV technology.

In addition, Tata Motors plans to introduce five new EV nameplates by FY2030. The company has also confirmed that the Avinya will be sold as a separate brand with a dedicated sales network and a possible phygital retail model.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
