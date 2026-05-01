Tata beats Hyundai, Mahindra again to become no. 2 in overall car sales, no. 1 in EVs; Maruti stays on top

Car sales in April 2026: The fight for the second spot in the Indian car market has been getting intense every month. And April 2026 tells the same story again. Tata Motors has once again beaten Hyundai and Mahindra to secure the second position in overall passenger vehicle sales. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki continues its strong hold at the top.

Tata holds second spot again

As per Vahan data, Tata Motors recorded sales of 57,472 units in April 2026. This puts it ahead of Mahindra, which sold 54,897 units, and Hyundai, which managed to sell 47,345 units during the same period.

While all three brands saw a dip compared to March, Tata managed to stay ahead. This continues its recent trend of consistently securing the no. 2 position in the market.

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Maruti remains far ahead

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the market by a huge margin. The company sold 1,58,223 units in April 2026. Even with a month-on-month decline, Maruti's lead over the rest of the industry remains massive. As usual, no other carmaker is even close to its volume numbers.

Tata leads EV segment comfortably

In the electric vehicle space, Tata Motors continues to stay firmly on top. The company sold 8,507 EVs in April 2026. It is followed by Mahindra at 5,394 units and MG Motor at 4,978 units.

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EV market sees steady demand

According to Vahan data, total EV sales in April 2026 stood at 22,677 units. While this is slightly lower than the 23,097 units sold in March 2026, it still reflects strong demand for electric cars in India.

Some brands like Maruti Suzuki and VinFast (a Vietnamese EV manufacturer) are also slowly increasing their presence, with Maruti selling 1,222 EVs and VinFast clocking 1,231 units in April.

Overall market trend

The total passenger vehicle sales in India stood at 3,98,146 units in April 2026, as per Vahan data. This is lower than March's 4,43,201 units, indicating a slight slowdown in the market.