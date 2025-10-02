Tata Beats Mahindra, Hyundai To Claim No. 2 Spot - Nexon, Punch Lead The Charge!

New Delhi: Tata Motors has climbed back to the second spot in car sales for September 2025, as per Vahan data. The company registered 40,594 units, moving ahead of Mahindra and Hyundai. Mahindra secured the third position with 37,015 units, while Hyundai followed with 35,443 units. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate as India’s top-selling car brand.

According to retail data shared by manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,32,820 units in September 2025, maintaining a clear lead. Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales of 60,907 units, marking a 47% year-on-year growth. This strong performance helped Tata reclaim the second position, a spot it last held in March 2025.

The Nexon, a compact SUV, led Tata’s sales, contributing over 22,500 units. Electric vehicle sales also hit an all-time high, with 9,191 units sold - a 96% jump compared to the previous year. CNG models also contributed significantly, with 17,800 units, reflecting a 105% year-on-year growth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Punch, a micro SUV, saw impressive traction as well. Tata revealed that bookings doubled in the second half of September, thanks to the price cuts introduced under the new GST 2.0 reforms.

Mahindra Car Sales In September 2025

Mahindra also posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 56,233 units, up 10% from 56,233 units in the same month last year. This was a sharp rise from 39,399 units in August 2025, translating to a 42% month-on-month increase. The company said SUV sales surged 60% during the first nine days of Navratri 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Hyundai Car Sales In September 2025

Hyundai’s performance showed a slight year-on-year increase of 0.9%, with retail sales reaching 51,547 units. However, compared to August’s 44,001 units, sales jumped 17%. The Creta midsize SUV achieved its best-ever monthly sales of 18,861 units, while the Venue compact SUV hit its highest sales in 20 months with 11,484 units.

The competition for the second spot has intensified in recent months. Hyundai had held this position for over a decade until 2024. But the rise of homegrown brands like Tata and Mahindra, backed by their expanding SUV lineups, has reshaped the rankings.