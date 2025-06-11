Tata Confirms 30 Car Launches By 2030 - Sierra, Avinya And More

Upcoming Tata Cars: Tata Motors has revealed its product plan for the next five years. The Indian carmaker will launch at least 30 new models by 2030. These will include both petrol/diesel (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). Out of 30 models, 23 will be updates or facelifts of the existing models, while 7 will be completely new cars with fresh nameplates.

Among the new nameplates will be the much-awaited Tata Sierra and the upcoming Avinya sub-brand. Out of the 7 new cars, 4 will be electric and 3 will be ICE models. At present, Tata has 8 nameplates - Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari - in its passenger vehicle range. The company aims to grow this number to over 15 by 2030.

Tata Motors has already started expanding its PV lineup. Earlier this year, it introduced minor updates to the Tiago range for both ICE and EV versions, followed by the launch of the updated Altroz in May. Most recently, Tata launched its much-awaited Harrier EV, starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this month.

The next big launch from the house of Tata Motors will be the new Sierra, including its electric version. It will likely arrive in FY2026, with the EV expected to debut first. The Sierra has already been spotted testing on roads. It is likely to sit between the Curvv and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup.

Tata Motors aims to capture a 16% market share in passenger vehicles (including EVs) by FY2027, with plans to grow that to 18-20% within the next 2-3 years. For electric cars, Tata aims to stay the leader. It expects EVs to make up 20% of its car sales by FY2027, rising to 30% by 2030.