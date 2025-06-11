Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914417https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tata-confirms-30-car-launches-by-2030-sierra-avinya-and-more-2914417.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Tata Confirms 30 Car Launches By 2030 - Sierra, Avinya And More

Tata Motors will launch at least 30 new models by 2030, including 7 new nameplates and 23 updates or facelifts of the existing models.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Confirms 30 Car Launches By 2030 - Sierra, Avinya And More

Upcoming Tata Cars: Tata Motors has revealed its product plan for the next five years. The Indian carmaker will launch at least 30 new models by 2030. These will include both petrol/diesel (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). Out of 30 models, 23 will be updates or facelifts of the existing models, while 7 will be completely new cars with fresh nameplates.

Among the new nameplates will be the much-awaited Tata Sierra and the upcoming Avinya sub-brand. Out of the 7 new cars, 4 will be electric and 3 will be ICE models. At present, Tata has 8 nameplates - Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari - in its passenger vehicle range. The company aims to grow this number to over 15 by 2030.

Tata Motors has already started expanding its PV lineup. Earlier this year, it introduced minor updates to the Tiago range for both ICE and EV versions, followed by the launch of the updated Altroz in May. Most recently, Tata launched its much-awaited Harrier EV, starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this month.

The next big launch from the house of Tata Motors will be the new Sierra, including its electric version. It will likely arrive in FY2026, with the EV expected to debut first. The Sierra has already been spotted testing on roads. It is likely to sit between the Curvv and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup.

Tata Motors aims to capture a 16% market share in passenger vehicles (including EVs) by FY2027, with plans to grow that to 18-20% within the next 2-3 years. For electric cars, Tata aims to stay the leader. It expects EVs to make up 20% of its car sales by FY2027, rising to 30% by 2030.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK