Tata Curvv Concept: Top 5 things about it - Launch date, design, engine and more; WATCH

In a near-production guise, the Tata Curvv Concept made its public debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, and here are the top 5 things about it.

Written By  Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The 2023 Auto Expo did not have a lot of manufacturers participating, but Tata Motors’ pavilion is sure to keep the visitors enthralled with 4 concept vehicles in total. One that caught our attention and made us stare at it all day with enthusiasm was the Tata Curvv Concept. Yes, the company showcased it a few months back, but the Curvv Concept now comes in a near-production avatar with some practical bits. Of course, it still is a concept vehicle as of now. But what are the top 5 things that will keep us waiting for its production guise with enthusiasm? Well, read on to know about them.

Tata Curvv Concept: Launch Date

As revealed by Tata Motors, the Curvv Concept will hit the Indian market by the year 2024. The production model of the Tata Curvv will be first unveiled by sometime in 2024, and then it will go on sale with its coupe-like styling. That being said, not a lot of time it for a concept vehicle to gain its production form.

Tata Curvv Concept: Powertrain

Under the hood of the Tata Curvv, there will be two types of powertrain choices - turbo-petrol engine and electric motor. The Curvv will first go on sale with two turbo-petrol engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. In fact, the Tata Curvv Concept is being showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo with a turbo-petrol engine. An electric powertrain of the Curvv will also come to the market in due course of time.

Tata Curvv Concept: Design

The most appealing attribute of the Tata Curvv Concept remains its design. It will be a mid-size SUV that will go against the likes of the Creta, Seltos, Hector and more. However, it will have a coupe-like silhouette, much like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The concept showcases a vertically-split headlamp architecture and connected theme for LED DRLs and tail lamps is used. The alloy wheels here are 20 inches in dia, but the production model could do with 18 inches.

Tata Curvv Concept: Interior

With a seating space for five adults, the Curvv will be spacious on the inside. Although, Tata Motors did not allow access to the Concept’s interior. Nevertheless, the interior of the concept showed some insert around the seats and steering wheel. Also, the seat belts were finished in a shade of red, just the exterior. A large infotainment screen with an all-digital instrument cluster were also visible. Thus, we can say that the Curvv will come with a futuristic and appealing interior.

Tata Curvv Concept: Features

Like other Tata Motors’ products, the Curvv will be a feature-loaded car. It will get powered door handles like the Mahindra XUV700. Also, the feature list is likely to include a 360-parking camera, ADAS, 6 or more airbags, various passive safety devices, a large touchscreen of up to 10-inch, a panoramic sunroof and more.

