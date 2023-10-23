Tata Curvv Spied For First Time: Here’s All You Should Know - Design, Specs, Price, Launch Date

Tata Motors showcased the near-production form of the Curvv Concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The Tata Curvv is quintessentially based on the modified architecture of the Nexon, and it will sport a coupe-like profile. The Curvv SUV will sit in between the Nexon and Harrier in the company’s line-up as a more premium and flashy offering from the homegrown brand. Well, the company has started testing the production-spec Curvv on the Indian roads now, and therefore, confirming its arrival soon. In all likelihood, it could hit the showroom floors by mid-2024. Here’s all you should know.

Tata Curvv: Design

The most appealing attribute of the Tata Curvv remains its design. It will be a mid-size SUV that will go against the likes of the Creta, Seltos, Hector and more. However, it will have a coupe-like silhouette, much like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The test mule showcases a vertically-split headlamp architecture and connected theme for LED DRLs and tail lamps is used. The alloy wheels here look like 18-inch units.

Tata Curvv: Interior

With a seating space for five adults, the Curvv will be spacious on the inside. Although, Tata Motors did not allow access to the Concept’s interior. Nevertheless, the interior of the concept showed some red inserts around the seats and steering wheel. Also, the seat belts were finished in a shade of red, just the exterior. A large infotainment screen with an all-digital instrument cluster were also visible. Thus, we can say that the Curvv will come with a futuristic and appealing interior.

Tata Curvv: Features

Like other Tata Motors’ products, the Curvv will be a feature-loaded car. It will get powered door handles like the Mahindra XUV700. Also, the feature list is likely to include a 360-parking camera, ADAS, 6 or more airbags, various passive safety devices, a large touchscreen of up to 10-inch, a panoramic sunroof and more.