Tata delivers 10,000 units of Sierra since launch: Check price, key features and specs

Tata Sierra Sales Milestone: Tata Motors has announced that deliveries of the new Tata Sierra have crossed the 10,000 units. Deliveries began on 15 January 2026. The company confirmed the milestone on 2 March 2026 through its social media channels. The strong early numbers show that the Sierra's comeback has struck a chord with buyers.

Strong demand

The SUV had created buzz even before deliveries started. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings in December 2025, Tata Motors received over 70,000 orders. Later, the company revealed that total bookings had crossed 1 lakh units. This clearly shows strong demand and positive customer response.

Sanand plant

Now that deliveries are in full swing, Tata Motors is focusing on improving production and managing its supply chain better. The Sierra is being manufactured at Tata's Sanand plant. The same facility also produces the Nexon, one of the best-selling SUVs.

Price

Tata Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in seven trims: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus, spread across 24 variants.

Engine options

It is available with three engine options: a 106hp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol, a 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 118hp 1.5-litre diesel. While the turbo-petrol unit comes only with an automatic transmission, the other two engines also offer a manual gearbox option.

Key features

Key features include a triple-screen setup (a 10.25-inch digital driver display and two 12.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment and the front passenger), wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system, powered tailgate and more.

Other features include a powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, boss mode for passenger seat adjustment, etc.

Safety features

For safety, it offers 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts, Level 2 ADAS (22 features), 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes and more.

Rivals

The Tata Sierra competes in the intense mid-size SUV segment, with primary rivals being the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.