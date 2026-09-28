/Tata extends BaaS across its entire EV portfolio, cutting prices by up to Rs 7.30 lakh

Mumbai: Tata Motors has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme to four more electric cars. The Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Harrier EV now get the option. Until now, only the Tiago EV and Punch EV had it. That means Tata now offers BaaS across its whole electric car lineup.
So how does it work? You pay for the battery separately from the car. That brings down the upfront price. You then pay a monthly fee for the battery. The amount depends on three things: the battery size, your down payment and your loan tenure.
BaaS cuts the starting price of Tata's EVs by anywhere from Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh, depending on the model. The Tiago EV gets the smallest cut at Rs 2.30 lakh. The Harrier EV gets the biggest at Rs 7.30 lakh. The Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Sierra EV get a price cut of Rs 5.35 lakh, Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 6.80 lakh, respectively.
Model-wise starting BaaS prices
Tiago.ev 19 kWh: Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6/km battery rental
Punch.ev 30 kWh: Rs 6.59 lakh + Rs 2.6/km battery rental
Nexon.ev 45 kWh: Rs 8.99 lakh + Rs 4.4/km battery rental
Curvv.ev 55 kWh: Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 5/km battery rental
Sierra.ev 63 kWh: Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 5.9/km battery rental
Harrier.ev 65 kWh: Rs 14.49 lakh + Rs 5.9/km battery rental
Official statement
Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, said, "As BaaS becomes an increasingly visible construct in the EV market, we want to ensure that customers evaluating a TATA.ev have complete flexibility to make a fair and transparent comparison."
He further said, "Extending BaaS across our portfolio gives them precisely that choice. Customers can continue to buy their EV outright, including the battery, or opt for BaaS and lower their upfront acquisition cost."
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