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Tata extends BaaS across its entire EV portfolio, cutting prices by up to Rs 7.30 lakh

BaaS cuts the starting price of Tata's EVs by anywhere from Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh, depending on the model.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Tata extends BaaS across its entire EV portfolio, cutting prices by up to Rs 7.30 lakh
Image Credit: Tata extends BaaS across its entire EV portfolio, cutting prices by up to Rs 7.30 lakh

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Tata extends BaaS across its entire EV portfolio, cutting prices by up to Rs 7.30 lakh
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