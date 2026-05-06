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NewsAutoTata Harrier and Safari get two new trims - Prices, features and more
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Tata Harrier and Safari get two new trims - Prices, features and more

Tata Harrier and Safari diesel received two new trims: Ultra and Ultra Red Dark. Both are based on the top-spec fearless persona.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Tata Harrier and Safari get two new trims - Prices, features and moreTata Harrier and Safari

New Delhi: Tata Motors has introduced new top-spec Diesel Ultra trims for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The ex-showroom prices start at Rs 23.84 lakh for the Harrier and Rs 24.49 lakh for the Safari. These SUVs are also available in the new Ultra Red Dark versions.

Fresh design and colour options
The Ultra trims get a dual-tone cabin with white and brown upholstery. If you want something sportier, the Ultra Red Dark variants bring a more aggressive look. They get Carnelian Red interior upholstery, red highlights on the outside, and black 19-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers. The Harrier also gets a unique Nitro Crimson paint option.

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Feature-loaded cabin
Inside, both SUVs come packed with modern features. You get a large 14.53-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Dolby Atmos sound. There's also a digital IRVM with a built-in dashcam, ORVMs with memory function, and a sliding front armrest.

Other highlights include front and rear parking cameras with a wash function and a fast 65W USB Type-C charging port. Overall, the cabin feels premium and tech-loaded.

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Engine and performance
Both the Harrier and Safari diesel Ultra trims continue with the same 2.0-litre engine. It produces 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque. You can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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