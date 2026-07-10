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Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched: What's new and how much do they cost?

The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition costs between Rs 24.09 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched: What's new and how much do they cost?
Image Credit: Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched: What&#039;s new and how much do they cost?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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