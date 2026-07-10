Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Harrier Stealth Edition and Safari Stealth Edition in India. Unlike the earlier Stealth Editions, which were sold in limited numbers, the new versions will be available as regular variants. The Stealth Editions are based on the Fearless Ultra trim of the Harrier and the Accomplished Ultra trim of the Safari. Buyers can choose either a petrol or diesel engine.
Price
The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition costs between Rs 24.09 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
What's new on the outside?
The biggest highlight of the Stealth Editions is the exclusive Stealth Black exterior paint. This gives both SUVs a more aggressive and premium look. The 19-inch alloy wheels feature the same design as the Dark and Red Dark Editions but now come in a Matte Stealth Black finish. Tata has also added Stealth badges on the front fenders to distinguish these models from the standard versions.
All-black cabin
Inside, both SUVs continue the blacked-out theme with an all-black cabin. They get Carbon Noir leatherette seats, along with a jewelled rotary dial for the Terrain Response system. Since these editions are based on the top-spec variants, they come loaded with features. Buyers get powered and ventilated front seats, an adjustable front centre armrest and three terrain modes: Normal, Rough and Wet.
The feature list also includes a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 13-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic climate control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa connectivity, the Arcade app suite, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Same petrol and diesel engine options
Mechanically, there are no changes. The Stealth Editions use the same engines available with the standard Harrier and Safari. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol direct-injection engine develops 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Buyers looking for a diesel can opt for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque.
Both engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
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