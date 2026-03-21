Tata Harrier EV AWD now Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper - New variant launched

Tata Harrier.ev new QWD variant: The Tata Harrier EV AWD is now more accessible with the launch of a new variant called the Fearless+ QWD 75. It is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper than the top-end Empowered QWD 75, which costs Rs 28.99 lakh. With this move, buyers now get two all-wheel-drive options in the Harrier EV lineup. Furthermore, Tata has also introduced a new exterior shade, Seaweed Green, across all Harrier.ev personas.

Key features

Despite the lower price, the new variant still packs high-end features. It offers a strong mix of comfort and technology features. These include 6-way powered driver seats with memory, 4-way powered co-driver seats, and front ventilated seats. The vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, R19 alloy wheels, and voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic temperature control.

Additional features include ambient lighting, rear-row comfort headrests, and rear window sunshades. The SUV also comes with a digital IRVM with a built-in dashcam and auto park assist. You also get a blind spot monitor, a Dolby Atmos sound system, and a digital key that supports ultra-wideband, Bluetooth Low Energy, and NFC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It gets a large 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen with built-in navigation. There is also a powered boss mode, memory function for the wing mirrors, and ambient lighting for the doors and centre console. It also features a dual-tone digital steering wheel.

Battery pack

The Fearless+ QWD 75 uses a 75kWh LFP battery pack paired with dual motors. Together, they produce 313bhp and 504Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. It also features six terrain modes: Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Sand, and Custom.

Official statement

On making the Quad Wheel Drive technology more accessible to customers, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to witness the love that the Harrier.ev has received from our customers. With over 13,000 units of Harrier.ev delivered in just 6 months, its capability and potential has received strong interest from customers who have harnessed its go anywhere capability to successfully cover over 100 mn km across the length and breadth of India."