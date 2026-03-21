Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3029138https://zeenews.india.com/auto/tata-harrier-ev-awd-now-rs-2-5-lakh-cheaper-new-variant-launched-3029138.html
NewsAutoTata Harrier EV AWD now Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper - New variant launched
AUTO NEWS

Tata Harrier EV AWD now Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper - New variant launched

Tata Harrier EV: The Tata Harrier EV AWD is now more accessible with the launch of a new variant called the Fearless+ QWD 75. It is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Harrier EV AWD now Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper - New variant launched

Tata Harrier.ev new QWD variant: The Tata Harrier EV AWD is now more accessible with the launch of a new variant called the Fearless+ QWD 75. It is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper than the top-end Empowered QWD 75, which costs Rs 28.99 lakh. With this move, buyers now get two all-wheel-drive options in the Harrier EV lineup. Furthermore, Tata has also introduced a new exterior shade, Seaweed Green, across all Harrier.ev personas.

Key features
Despite the lower price, the new variant still packs high-end features. It offers a strong mix of comfort and technology features. These include 6-way powered driver seats with memory, 4-way powered co-driver seats, and front ventilated seats. The vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, R19 alloy wheels, and voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic temperature control. 

Additional features include ambient lighting, rear-row comfort headrests, and rear window sunshades. The SUV also comes with a digital IRVM with a built-in dashcam and auto park assist. You also get a blind spot monitor, a Dolby Atmos sound system, and a digital key that supports ultra-wideband, Bluetooth Low Energy, and NFC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It gets a large 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen with built-in navigation. There is also a powered boss mode, memory function for the wing mirrors, and ambient lighting for the doors and centre console. It also features a dual-tone digital steering wheel.

Battery pack 
The Fearless+ QWD 75 uses a 75kWh LFP battery pack paired with dual motors. Together, they produce 313bhp and 504Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. It also features six terrain modes: Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Sand, and Custom.

Official statement
On making the Quad Wheel Drive technology more accessible to customers, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to witness the love that the Harrier.ev has received from our customers. With over 13,000 units of Harrier.ev delivered in just 6 months, its capability and potential has received strong interest from customers who have harnessed its go anywhere capability to successfully cover over 100 mn km across the length and breadth of India."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Strait of Hormuz Oil Crisis
The $120 barrel: Is Iran's 'petrogold' strategy the end of US dollar?
Longest River In The World
World's longest river: 6,650 kms, travels through 11 nations - Nile or Amazon?
Technology
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 54-Hour battery and AI calling launched in India
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra mother prayer meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, B-town celebs attend
Rajnath Singh
Dhaakad Dhami has now become Dhurandhar, will hit a six in 2027: Rajnath Singh
Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun recreate viral Fa9la step at screening- Video
Economy
7 pc continuous growth can make India prosperous and wealthy by 2047: Report
Strait of Hormuz
Iran escorted Indian LPG tanker through Strait of Hormuz last week: Report
Economy
Centre increases commercial LPG allocation to 50 pc for states-details
India Iran
PM Modi speaks to Iranian President, condemns attacks on critical infra