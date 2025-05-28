Tata Harrier EV Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Price And Features

Tata Harrier EV Details: Much-anticipated Tata Harrier EV is set to launch on 3rd June, 2025. It will be Tata's 6th electric car in India, after Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Curvv EV. The Tata Harrier EV will take up Mahindra’s latest electric SUV, XEV 9e, and BYD’s Atto 3.

While the official price announcement of the Harrier EV will take place next week, the estimated price range is Rs 24 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). To put it in perspective, its direct competitors - Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 - are priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Harrier EV is likely to offer two battery pack options with a dual electric motor configuration in higher trims. While more details are under wraps, Tata confirmed that the Harrier EV's powertrain will deliver a maximum torque of 500Nm. It is expected to be offered with an AWD (all-wheel drive) option.

As some other Tata EVs get V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) and V2L (vehicle-to-load) features, they are expected to be available in the new Harrier EV. The higher spec variant of the electric SUV might offer a range of over 500km. It will be based on Tata’s Gen 2 Acti.ev platform and will look largely the same as its ICE version.

However, EV-specific changes are made to its exterior, including a differently designed front grille, revised front and rear bumpers, aero-optimized alloy wheels, and most importantly, ‘EV’ badges on the front doors and tailgate. The interior will also get EV-specific details.

Tata Harrier EV Expected Features

-- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

-- Digital instrument cluster

-- Dual-tone interior

-- Four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

-- Touch-based HVAC panel

-- Small drive selector and a rotary dial

-- Panoramic sunroof

-- Dual zone climate control

-- Ventilated front seats

-- Level 2 ADAS

-- Electronic parking brake

-- 360 degree camera

-- Front and rear parking sensors

-- Tyre pressure monitoring system

-- Hill hold assist

-- Electronic stability control

-- Multiple airbags

-- ABS with EBD

-- Powered tailgate