Tata Harrier EV Launched At Just Rs...; More Powerful Than Fortuner - Check Range, Features And Specifications

Tata Harrier Electric SUV: Tata Motors launched the much-awaited Harrier electric SUV at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will begin from July 2, 2025. It directly challenges the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3, priced between Rs 21.90 lakh - Rs 30.50 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 33.99 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Visually, it is almost identical to its ICE counterpart with some EV-specific changes. Available in four color schemes - Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Pristine White - it also gets a Stealth Edition, wrapped in a matte black shade. The cabin layout resembles that of its ICE version with some new features and updates.

Tata Harrier Electric Features

It is the most feature-packed car in Tata’s lineup. The SUV gets a 14.5-inch central touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with a Samsung QLED display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, connected car tech, and more.

Additional features include an all-digital IRVM, touch-based HVAC panel, V2L up to 3.3kW, V2V up to 5kW, 10-speaker JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos 5.1, 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 540-degree view with kerb impact alert, automated parking, hill-hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and TPMS.

Tata Harrier EV Battery and Range

Based on the Gen 2 Acti.ev platform, it gets two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The claimed range is 627 km on a full charge with the larger battery pack. Tata Harrier EV comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery packs for a carefree ownership experience. Tata claims that its battery can provide 250 km of range with just 15 minutes of charging.

Tata Harrier EV Performance

It comes in both single and dual-motor setup options. The dual-motor setup makes 396 bhp and 504 Nm, which, for reference, is more than that of the Toyota Fortuner, which generates a maximum power of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. It is equipped with multiple driving modes for optimized performance.