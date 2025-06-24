Tata Harrier EV: Price List, Bookings Details, Key Features And Range

Tata Harrier EV Price List: Tata Motors announced the introductory prices of the Harrier EV's Rear-Wheel Drive variants. Prices of Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) dual-motor variants will be announced on 27th June 2025. With bookings starting from 2nd July, the Harrier EV's RWD variants are priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Tata Harrier EV RWD Price List

Adventure 65- Rs 21.49 lakh

Adventure S 65- Rs 21.99 lakh

Fearless+ 65- Rs 23.99 lakh

Fearless+ 75- Rs 24.99 lakh

Empowered 75- Rs 27.49 lakh

Prices do not include the cost of the charger and installation. The AC Fast charger option is also available on a chargeable basis.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With Harrier.ev, we intend to unleash the true potential of an SUV – delivering unparalleled supercar-like performance, go-anywhere off-road capability, and indulgent technology with luxurious comfort."

Since the discontinuation of the Safari Storme AWD SUV, the Harrier EV is Tata's first model to get an AWD system. It is based on the Acti.ev platform and available in two battery pack options: 65kWh with a single motor (238bhp) and a 75kWh with dual motors. The larger battery pack offers an MIDC range of up to 627km.

Performance

- With dual motor power of 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, and 238 PS (175 kW) at the rear

- 504 Nm torque from the dual-motor setup

- 0–100 km/h in segment-best 6.3 seconds

Key Features

-- 14.53-inch infotainment with Samsung’s Neo QLED tech

-- 10-speaker JBL sounds system with Dolby Atmos 5.1

-- Fully digital IRVM

-- 540-degree surround camera view

-- DrivePay

-- V2L and V2V

-- Level 2 ADAS

-- e-Valet Auto Park Assist

-- Ultra Glide suspension with Frequency Dependent Damping

It takes 10.7 hours to fully charge (0-100%) using a 7.2kW AC charger. For fast charging, it supports a 120kW DC fast charger, which takes 25 minutes to charge it from 20 to 80%.