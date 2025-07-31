Tata Harrier EV Pulls A Military Vehicle - Quad Day Experience

Tata Harrier EV: Tata Harrier EV is the company’s most advanced electric SUV yet, loaded with features, strong performance, and tech that sets it apart in India’s growing EV market. To show off everything the Harrier EV can do, Tata recently hosted a special event called Quad Day at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The event was divided into four zones: Precision, Off-road, Performance, and Tech. Each zone was focused on a different strength of the Harrier EV.

Precision Zone

In the Precision Zone, professional drivers performed exciting stunts like slaloms, reverse moves, and J-turns. One of the most talked-about moments was when the Harrier EV pulled a WhAP 8X8 combat vehicle, which was over 11 times heavier than the EV itself. In another demo, it pulled a tablecloth from under glasses filled with liquid, without spilling a drop.

Off-road Zone

Harrier EV comes with rear-wheel drive (RWD) as standard and Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) with a dual-motor setup. When it comes to off-roading, this SUV feels quite capable. Whether it's uneven dirt paths or rocky stretches, it maintains good balance and grip. Even when climbing over small obstacles or tackling loose gravel, the vehicle holds steady. Tata Motors set up a bunch of off-road courses for us to try, and we took on every single one.

1. Rock Bed

First, we had to drive over a rock bed. The course was full of big and small rocks, but we just put the Harrier EV in "Rock Crawl Mode." In this mode, you don't even have to give throttle inputs. The car drives itself at a steady 6 km/h.

2. Axle Twister

This challenge was to test the wheel articulation of the vehicle and we found that even with one wheel hanging in the air, the Harrier EV was smart enough to send power to the other wheels and keep moving without drama.

3. Incline & Decline

A steep 34-degree climb followed by a 35-degree descent tested the car’s climbing confidence and braking. The QWD setup handled it with ease. All-wheel disc brakes helped on the way down.

4. Sand Pit

Sand can be a nightmare for many cars, but it was no problem for the Harrier EV. We just switched to "Sand Mode," and the car handled the whole pit easily without getting stuck at all.

During other off-road activities like side incline, camel hump, mud and ruts, and stairs climb, the Harrier has proven to be nothing but a capable SUV that can conquer tough obstacles with the help of different drive modes.

Performance Zone

Tata’s expert drivers took the Harrier EV for a spin on the racetrack, showcasing its acceleration, performance and handling. The car can do 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds (claimed) in Boost Mode. Despite weighing over 2.3 tonnes, it handles corners well thanks to its low center of gravity. Braking performance was also impressive.

Tech Zone

In the Tech Zone, Tata showed off new smart features in the Harrier EV:

ADAS Features: Adaptive Cruise Control keeps a safe distance, while AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) stops the car before hitting obstacles.

Dead-End Assist: If you're stuck in a tight spot, the car remembers the last 50m and retraces it on its own.

Self Parking: Harrier EV can park itself after you choose a spot from the touchscreen. You can even step out of the car and let it do the job.

Summon Mode: Using the smart key, you can call the car out of a parking spot while it avoids people or animals on its own.

Other cool demonstrations included water wading (done by Tata’s experts only), jumps, and a chassis strength test with a 1.5-tonne container placed on the car’s bare frame.

Shortcomings

While experiencing the vehicle up close, we also learned about some of its shortcomings, such as rear-seat comfort, which takes a little hit due to the floor-mounted battery. However, this compromise is livable. The build quality and the fit and finish have room for improvement. Also, the boot isn’t as spacious as that of the diesel Harrier; other SUVs in this segment offer more boot space.