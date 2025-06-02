Tata Harrier EV Video Released Ahead Of Launch - 500+ Km Range (Expected), AWD, And More; Debuts Tomorrow

Tata Harrier EV Details: Tata Motors is set to launch the much-awaited Harrier EV in India on 3rd June, 2025. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will challenge the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. It was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo held in January this year. Now, ahead of its launch, Tata Motors has released a video showing the Tata Harrier EV in action.

The company had confirmed that the Harrier EV makes 500 Nm of torque. It is likely to come with vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load capabilities. The EV will also get an AWD (all-wheel drive) setup. While exact specifications will be revealed at the launch, media reports suggest that the Harrier EV may get two battery pack options, providing a range of up to over 500 Km on a full charge.

The cabin of the Harrier EV is likely to get a similar layout to its ICE counterpart. Features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a touch-based HVAC panel, dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats are also expected to be carried over.

Similar to the Tata Harrier ICE, it is also expected to get front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and more. However, a few EV-specific elements will be included in the cabin.

Built on the brand’s Gen 2 Acti.ev platform, the electric Harrier will feature a differently designed grille, updated front and rear bumpers, ‘EV’ badges, and aero-optimized alloy wheels. Overall, it will be identical to its ICE version. More details of the vehicle will be revealed at the launch scheduled for 3 June.