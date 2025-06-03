Tata Harrier EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9e Vs BYD Atto 3: Price And Range Comparison - Check Who Has The Edge

Tata Harrier EV Vs Rivals - Price And Range Comparison: The Tata Harrier Electric SUV has been launched in India, starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its closest rivals in the market are Mahindra's XEV 9e and the Chinese automaker BYD's Atto 3 SUV. While the XEV 9e and Atto 3 are already on sale, the Harrier EV will take some time to hit the roads. The bookings for the Harrier EV will begin on July 2, with deliveries expected to start soon after. In this article, let's compare the prices, battery packs, and range of all three SUVs.

Tata Harrier EV Price, Battery Options And Range

For now, Tata has only revealed the starting price of the Harrier Electric, which is Rs 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, it is estimated that the price of its top-end variant can go up to Rs 30 lakh or even above. It gets two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh, with the larger one providing a claimed range of 627km (on MIDC cycle).

Mahindra XEV 9e Price, Battery Options And Range

Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It also gets two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, with the latter providing a claimed range of 656 km on a single charge. The claimed range of the 59 kWh battery pack variant is 542 km.

BYD Atto 3 Price, Battery Options And Range

BYD Atto 3 is available in the price range of Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It also comes with two battery options: a 49.92 kWh pack offering a claimed range of 468 km and a bigger 60.48 kWh pack with a 521 km claimed range.

Who Has The Edge?

Among the three, the Mahindra XEV 9e offers the maximum range at 656 km but the difference in range between it and the Tata Harrier EV (627 km range) is negligible. The Harrier's starting price is lower than the XEV 9e. If the top-end variant's price also remains lower, then this negligible range difference might not even matter. BYD Atto 3 is more expensive and offers less range compared to both Indian rivals.