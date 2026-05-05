Tata launches Curvv EV SeriesX at Rs 16.99 lakh - Check what's new

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Key Details: Tata Motors has launched the new Curvv.ev SeriesX at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is available in two new variants: Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55. The Curvv.ev SeriesX introduces a new Nitro Crimson shade. The popular #DARK edition is also available, giving it a more aggressive look.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX ex-showroom prices

Accomplished X- Rs 16.99 lakh

Empowered X- Rs 19.19 lakh

Empowered X Dark Edition- Rs 19.49 lakh

Battery, range and warranty

Powering the Curvv EV SeriesX is a 55 kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed ARAI range of 502 km, while the real-world range is expected to be around 400 km. This makes it suitable for both city use and intercity travel. The company is also offering a lifetime battery warranty, which adds peace of mind for buyers planning long-term ownership.

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Official statement

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Curvv.ev SeriesX personas invite customers to experience India’s first SUV Coupé powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 502 km of long-driving range for effortless intercity journeys. It combines practical and premium features with a lifetime HV battery warranty."

Curvv.ev Accomplished X 55 features

The Accomplished X 55 gets an openable panoramic sunroof, dual 26.03 cm digital screens for infotainment and driver display, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor, passive ventilation for seats, premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery and rear sunshades.

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Curvv.ev Empowered X 55 features

The Empowered X 55 takes things further. It adds active ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and two‑stage reclining rear seats. It also gets a large 31.24 cm touchscreen, JBL 9-speaker sound system and the Arcade.ev app suite. Safety is enhanced with Level 2 ADAS with 20 features.

Other highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, V2L and V2V support, and smart lighting elements.