AUTO NEWS

Tata Launches New Nexon EV With ADAS For Enhanced Safety - Check Price, Features And More

Tata Nexon EV With ADAS: Tata Motors announced the introduction of ADAS safety tech in the Nexon EV 45kWh. The company has also added features such as a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Launches New Nexon EV With ADAS For Enhanced Safety - Check Price, Features And More

Tata Nexon EV With ADAS Launched: Tata Motors announced the introduction of ADAS safety tech in the Nexon EV 45kWh. Enhancing its premium appeal, the company has also added features such as a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting. In addition, the carmaker has unveiled the Nexon EV DARK edition, further elevating the style and exclusivity of the portfolio. The newly added features will be available in the following trims: Empowered +A 45kWh, Empowered +A 45kWh DARK and Empowered +A 45kWh Red DARK.

Tata Nexon EV Pricing For 45kWh With ADAS
Empowered +A 45kWh- Rs 17.29 Lakh
Empowered +A 45kWh DARK- Rs 17.29 Lakh
Empowered +A 45kWh Red DARK- Rs 17.29 Lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

The Nexon EV 45kWh is also available with a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner. Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "With the introduction of ADAS safety tech, and the launch of the DARK edition, we are bringing a distinct and sophisticated aesthetic to the Nexon EV, while boosting its safety and premium credentials even further."

He further said, "The Nexon EV stands as a true reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class features to customers and thus accelerating our mission to lead the mobility industry through innovation." The Nexon EV 45kWh DARK edition features an all-black aesthetic with a dark treatment on the exterior, and all-black leatherette bolstered seats in the interior. 

The carmaker claimed that it offers a C75 real-world range of 350–370 km and faster charging speeds, with 20%-80% charge in 40 minutes. The 150 km range can be added by 15 minutes of charging. The Nexon EV DARK comes with features such as panoramic sunroof, Vehicle to Vehicle charging & Vehicle to Load technology, 31.24 cm HarmanTM touchscreen infotainment system, 26.03 cm instrument cluster, rear window sunshade, ambient lighting, and more.

Furthermore, the ADAS feature additions include, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Centering System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning (Pedestrian/Cyclist/Car), Autonomous Emergency Braking (Pedestrian/Cyclist/Car), High Beam Assist.

