Tata has launched a new Legend Series lineup for the Sierra, and prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh. This adds 18 fresh variants across five trim levels: Smart+ L, Pure L, Pure L(O), Pure+ L and Adventure+ L. Each one builds on an existing lower- or mid-spec Sierra trim, and you can spot them by the 'L' tag in the name. The older trims haven't changed at all in terms of features or engines. Tata has simply renamed them the Signature Series.
If you want a Legend Series trim, expect to pay Rs 50,000 to 70,000 more than the equivalent Signature Series version.
What makes the Legend Series interesting is how it brings premium features down to more affordable trims. Take the Sierra Pure+ L, for example. It now gets ventilated front seats and a 6-way powered driver's seat, features that used to be locked to the Accomplished trim, one step below the range-topper. You also get dual-zone climate control, a manual Boss mode for the front passenger seat, a thigh support extender, and leatherette covering the entire interior.
Start at the base Smart+ L, and you get leatherette seats, wheel covers, auto-folding mirrors, steering-mounted controls and roof rails. These aren't available on the regular Sierra Smart+. Step up to the Pure L, and Tata throws in a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear camera, an 8-speaker system, cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring, a rear wiper and washer, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Sitting between Pure L and the higher trims is a new Pure L(O) variant. It adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers on top of the Pure L. At the very top sits the Adventure+ L. This one comes loaded with a 360-degree camera, frequency-dependent dampers, terrain modes, dual 12.3-inch screens, front parking sensors, a reclining rear seat, ambient lighting, a cooled glove box and wireless charging.
Engine and gearbox options mostly carry over unchanged from the base trims. Two exceptions stand out. The Pure+ L now offers the 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic, making it the cheapest way to get into a turbo-petrol Sierra. The Adventure+ L, meanwhile, can be had with the 106hp 1.5-litre petrol DCT. One more update outside the Legend Series: the standard Sierra Adventure+ trim also gets the 1.5-litre petrol DCT.
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