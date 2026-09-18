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  • /Tata launches Sierra Legend Series at Rs 11.99 lakh - Check what's new

Tata launches Sierra Legend Series at Rs 11.99 lakh - Check what's new

Start at the base Smart+ L, and you get leatherette seats, wheel covers, auto-folding mirrors, steering-mounted controls and roof rails. These aren't available on the regular Sierra Smart+.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Tata launches Sierra Legend Series at Rs 11.99 lakh - Check what's new
Image Credit: Tata launches Sierra Legend Series at Rs 11.99 lakh - Check what's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Tata launches Sierra Legend Series at Rs 11.99 lakh - Check what's new
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