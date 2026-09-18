Tata has launched a new Legend Series lineup for the Sierra, and prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh. This adds 18 fresh variants across five trim levels: Smart+ L, Pure L, Pure L(O), Pure+ L and Adventure+ L. Each one builds on an existing lower- or mid-spec Sierra trim, and you can spot them by the 'L' tag in the name. The older trims haven't changed at all in terms of features or engines. Tata has simply renamed them the Signature Series.