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  • /Tata Motors bags over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle orders across freight, passenger segments

Tata Motors bags over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle orders across freight, passenger segments

The orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks and about 500 buses.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Tata Motors bags over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle orders across freight, passenger segments
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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