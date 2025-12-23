Tata Motors Crosses 2.5 Lakh EV Sales Milestone

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has crossed a major milestone in India’s electric vehicle journey, with more than 2.5 lakh EVs sold so far. The achievement underlines the company’s strong leadership in the electric passenger vehicle market. This milestone comes at a time when electric mobility is moving decisively from the fringes to the mainstream of India’s automotive market.

Tata Motors has played a key role in this shift. Since launching its first mainstream electric car, the Nexon EV, in 2020, Tata Motors has consistently led the market. The Nexon EV has also created history by becoming the first electric car in India to cross 100,000 cumulative sales.

Today, Tata Motors commands a dominant share, accounting for nearly two-thirds (66%) of all electric passenger vehicles sold in India. Its EV portfolio includes Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV, along with the XPRES-T EV for the fleet segment.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Crossing 250,000 EV sales reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life. Our customers are driving more, travelling farther, and increasingly trusting EVs as their only cars."

He further said, "Our EV journey, which began in 2018, was never about leading alone but about building the ecosystem to enable India’s transition to clean mobility. This progress is the outcome of the government’s forward-thinking policies, the steadfast support of our supplier partners and charging infrastructure providers and above all, the trust and enthusiasm of TATA.ev customers."

Tata's Upcoming EV Launches

CY26: Sierra.ev and new Punch.ev

CY26 (end of year): Avinya range of premium luxury EVs

By FY30: Five new EV nameplates, including Sierra & Avinya supported by multiple updates and refreshes across the portfolio

"Tata Motors is powering India’s EV revolution with an unmatched ecosystem. TATA.ev already has over 2 lakh charging points in its network through a combination of home charging, community charging and public charging through partner CPOs. TATA.ev’s charging aggregator provides the most comprehensive coverage of public chargers with over 20,000 enrolled charging points," the company said in an official statement.