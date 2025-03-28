Tata Motors Expands Beyond SAARC Region, Launches Electric Cars In Mauritius

Port Louis: Indian automaker Tata Motors launched Tiago EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV in Mauritius, in collaboration with Allied Motors, Mauritius’ leading automobile distributor. This marks the first international expansion of Tata Motors, beyond the SAARC region.

Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region."

"With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility," he said.

"Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius' automotive landscape,” said Khandelwal.

“Our partnership with TATA.ev is a game-changer for Mauritius, bringing an exceptional range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions," said James Ngan, Managing Director, Allied Motors, Mauritius.

"The new TATA.ev portfolio offers a perfect combination of power, efficiency, and advanced technology, giving consumers access to world-class electric mobility," he added.