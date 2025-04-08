Advertisement
Tata Motors' Global Sales Dip 3% In Jan-March 2025

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in its global sales for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), even as its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registered a slight increase in sales.

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 07:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in its global sales for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), even as its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registered a slight increase in sales. The total group-wide wholesales, including JLR, stood at 3,66,177 units during the quarter. This is lower than the 3,77,432 units sold in the same quarter last year.

The company's commercial vehicle sales, including the Tata Daewoo range, dropped 3 per cent to 1,07,765 units. Passenger vehicle sales also fell 6 per cent to 1,46,999 units compared to the previous year. However, JLR bucked the overall trend with a 1 per cent rise in global sales. JLR sold 1,11,413 vehicles in the March quarter. Out of this, Land Rover contributed 1,04,343 units while Jaguar sold 7,070 units.

This sales update comes ahead of Tata Motors' financial results for the quarter and full year ending March. Earlier, Tata Motors' UK subsidiary, JLR announced a temporary halt in shipments to the US for April. The decision came in response to a 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on imported vehicles.

