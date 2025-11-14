Tata Motors Limited Reports Rs 867 Crore Loss For Q2 FY26

Mumbai: Tata Motors Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 867 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26). The company, which now represents the commercial vehicle segment, announced its first quarterly results post demerger. It had posted a profit of Rs 498 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25).

Meanwhile, the revenue from the operation of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle arm for the quarter under review rose nearly 6 per cent to Rs 18,585 crore year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 17,535 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY26).

According to the firm's exchange filing, the company's total expenses for the July-September period jumped 15 per cent to Rs 19,296 crore YoY from Rs 16,777 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The commercial automaker's increased material costs and a one-time fair value loss of Rs 2,027 crore from equity investments are the main causes of the quarter's overall expense increase that dragged it into losses.

The one-time fair value loss resulted in a net loss of Rs 900 crore for the quarter and a profit before tax (before exceptional items) of Rs 600 crore.

The automaker saw a loss month over month (MoM) after making a profit of Rs 1,397 crore during the April–June period.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, said, “November 12, 2025, marked a historic milestone for Tata Motors Ltd as we successfully listed on both the BSE and NSE following the demerger, and I’m pleased to share that we’ve reported strong Q2 FY26 results."

"Our financial results underscore a resilient performance, driven by a sound and agile business strategy. After a subdued start, the rollout of GST 2.0 and the onset of the festive season catalysed a surge in demand across segments," he added.

We recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year volume growth, led by enhanced product availability, a refined pricing strategy, and intensified market activations, he further said.