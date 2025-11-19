Tata Motors May Offer CNG & Hybrid Powertrains In SUVs Over 4 Meters - Details

Tata Motors CNG And Hybrid SUVs: Tata Motors is reportedly looking at adding CNG and strong-hybrid powertrain options to its bigger cars, especially those above 4 metres in length. This strategy comes ahead of the tighter CAFE 3 emissions norms, effective from 2027. Currently, Tata offers CNG only in its smaller models like the Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nexon. A hybrid option is still missing from the company's lineup. The brand sold more than 1.2 lakh CNG cars in 2024, and the number is expected to touch 1.5 lakh this year.

All Tata cars above 4 metres are SUVs. These include the Curvv, the Harrier, the Safari and the upcoming Sierra. Tata says it is watching the 4.3-metre segment closely. If demand grows, the company may offer CNG versions of SUVs in the segment, according to the Autocar Professional.

"We are watching the 4.3-metre segment very closely. If we see demand there, we might also extend our portfolio of CNG offerings in that segment," said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Curvv could be the first SUV to receive a twin-cylinder CNG setup under the new powertrain diversification strategy for bigger SUVs since it shares the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Notably, Nexon is the only car available in India that offers a CNG fuel option with a turbo-petrol engine.

The hybrid plan is also in the study phase. Earlier this year, Chandra had said that the hybrid tech could be brought not only for better emissions but also for improved performance.

Tata will launch the new Sierra SUV on November 25, 2025. It will come with three engine options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Sierra EV will follow in early 2026.

The petrol-powered Harrier and Safari will arrive on December 9, 2025. Both will use Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 170PS, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.