Tata Motors Re-Enters South Africa Market With THESE Cars - Harrier, Curvv And More

Johannesburg: Tata Motors re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market, marking the beginning of a new era for the company. The launch event, held at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, included the unveiling of four dynamic models: the Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago, each engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers.

All these models are rated 4 or 5 stars by the globally recognised New Car Assessment Programs, including Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP)—India’s official safety rating system.

This strategic re-entry is underpinned by an alliance with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s foremost automotive group. For now, TMPV will operate through a nationwide network of 40 dealerships, with a plan to expand to 60 by 2026.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting as TMPV has recorded exceptional growth, scaling from 170,000 units in 2020 to over 560,000 units in 2025 in India, reflecting an impressive 350% increase.

Speaking at the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new generation of vehicles -- engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design -- to a market that values safety, quality and innovation."

He further said, "With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy.”

Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Group CEO, Motus Holdings, said, “We are proud to partner with Tata Motors in reintroducing their acclaimed passenger vehicle range to South Africa. With our deep-rooted expertise in distribution, retail, and aftersales, and Tata’s proven track record in engineering and innovation, we are poised to offer customers a choice of new-age vehicles with a compelling value proposition."

The company's plans for the future include expanding the model line-up and bringing alternative energy powertrains to the South African market.