Tata Motors Registers Record Sales In September 2025 Pushed By GST Rate Cut; Mahindra, Hyundai Follow

Tata Motors Record Sales: Tata Motors witnessed strong growth in September 2025 driven by revised GST rates and festive season demand. The company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales jumped 45 percent to 59,667 units, up from 41,063 units in September 2024. Including its international business, total passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, rose 47 percent year on year to reach 60,907 units.

According to Vahan data, Tata Motors has become the second largest automaker in India, selling 40,594 units and surpassing rivals such as Mahindra and Hyundai. Mahindra recorded 37,015 units, while Hyundai sold 35,443 units, as per the Vahan data. The Nexon hit a record monthly high with more than 22,500 units sold in September. Electric vehicle sales nearly doubled, reaching 9,191 units, a 96 percent increase.

CNG vehicles also saw strong demand, selling over 17,800 units. These numbers highlight Tata Motors’ growing popularity across its petrol, electric, and CNG vehicle lineup. Similarly, the brand achieved its highest-ever sales for the Harrier and Safari. On the commercial vehicle front, sales grew 19 percent year-on-year to 35,862 units. In the domestic market, dispatches rose 16 percent to 33,148 units, up from 28,631 units a year ago.

According to the Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd states that "The passenger vehicle industry saw a strong increase in demand in September 2025 after the rollout of GST 2.0, and festive season demand gave it an extra boost. This growth gives a positive outlook for the months ahead."

Adding further, he mentioned that "September 2025 was a record month for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with total sales of 60,907 units, including 59,667 domestic wholesales—our highest ever—showing a 47 percent increase compared to last year. Our green fuel vehicles also performed exceptionally well: electric vehicle sales rose more than 96 percent year-on-year to 9,191 units, and CNG sales hit a record 17,800 units, up over 105 percent compared to Q2 FY25."