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Tata Motors reveals massive 5-year plan; To launch 26 ICE cars and 14 EVs by FY31

Tata is planning a major production ramp-up. Current annual capacity stands at around 900,000 units, and the company wants to scale that to 1.3 million units over the next two to three years.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Tata Motors reveals massive 5-year plan; To launch 26 ICE cars and 14 EVs by FY31
Image Credit: Image Source- IANSSource: Bureau

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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