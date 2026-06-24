/Tata Motors reveals massive 5-year plan; To launch 26 ICE cars and 14 EVs by FY31

The fourth EV could be an electric MPV, a segment Tata doesn't currently have a presence in. If this comes through, it would likely go up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV. None of this is officially confirmed yet, but if all four models materialise, Tata's EV lineup would grow to 10 models by FY31. The company also plans to roll out more than ten facelifts and updates across its EV range during this period.