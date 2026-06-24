/Tata Motors reveals massive 5-year plan; To launch 26 ICE cars and 14 EVs by FY31

Mumbai: Tata Motors used its recent Investor Day to lay out an ambitious five-year roadmap. The plan covers everything from new product launches to expanded production capacity, with EVs and CNG vehicles set to play a central role in driving growth all the way to FY31. The company will launch at least 14 electric cars and 26 ICE models, including both new nameplates and facelifts/refreshes.
Tata's EV Roadmap
Tata currently dominates India's EV space with close to 40 percent market share. Its existing lineup includes the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV. By FY31, Tata plans to add four more EV models to that list. Two of these are already confirmed. The Sierra EV is set to launch on June 30, and the Avinya electric SUV could follow later this year.
The other two EV models haven't been officially detailed yet, but a Safari EV is a strong possibility, especially since test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads. If launched, it would arrive as a 7-seater around the upcoming festive season and would primarily compete with the Mahindra XEV 9S.
The fourth EV could be an electric MPV, a segment Tata doesn't currently have a presence in. If this comes through, it would likely go up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV. None of this is officially confirmed yet, but if all four models materialise, Tata's EV lineup would grow to 10 models by FY31. The company also plans to roll out more than ten facelifts and updates across its EV range during this period.
Tata's ICE Plans
On the petrol and diesel side, Tata currently sells nine models and plans to expand that to 15 by FY31. This means six entirely new models. During this time, it will also introduce more than 20 facelifts and refreshes across the existing lineup. These new launches are meant to strengthen Tata's position in segments it already competes in, while also opening up entirely new categories within the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata is pursuing a multi-powertrain approach across both high-growth segments and untapped white spaces. The company aims to cover over 80 percent of the addressable PV market by FY31. In every individual segment it competes in, the company is targeting a market share of 25 percent or more.
Production Capacity Plans
To support this kind of growth, Tata is planning a major production ramp-up. Current annual capacity stands at around 900,000 units, and the company wants to scale that to 1.3 million units over the next two to three years. Tata's manufacturing footprint includes plants in Pune, Sanand, Ranjangaon, and Panapakkam.
This capacity increase will come through a mix of new facilities and structural expansion at existing plants. Tata is also focused on building flexible manufacturing lines that can adapt across multiple vehicle types, while simultaneously working with suppliers to scale up their capacities as well.
EVs and CNG Driving Volume Growth
Both EVs and CNG vehicles are expected to be central to Tata's volume targets by FY31. The company is aiming for EV penetration of over 30 percent, alongside a CNG market share target of 25 percent or higher. Tata already leads in EVs and holds the second-largest CNG portfolio in India, trailing only Maruti Suzuki.
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