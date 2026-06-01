Tata Motors secures No. 2 position; Punch and Nexon lead the charge

New Delhi: Tata Motors reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 59,090 units in May 2026, registering a strong 42% year-on-year growth compared to 41,557 units sold in the same month last year. The performance helped the automaker strengthen its position as India's second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in both wholesales and VAHAN registrations.

Total sales

Including exports, Tata Motors sold a total of 59,790 passenger vehicles during May 2026. This was significantly higher than the 42,040 units sold in May 2025, translating into an overall growth of 42 percent. The company exported 700 passenger vehicles during the month.

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Punch and Nexon

The Tata Punch and Tata Nexon continued to be the company's top-selling models. Tata Motors said the Punch recorded monthly sales of around 20,000 units, while the Nexon contributed nearly 19,000 units. These two SUVs remained the biggest contributors to the company's overall sales numbers.

Strong growth in EV business

The company also witnessed strong growth in its electric vehicle business. Combined domestic and export EV sales reached 10,517 units in May 2026, compared to 5,685 units in the same month last year, which is a 85% jump. The company further said that EV bookings increased 3.5 times year-on-year.

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Maruti Suzuki

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki remained the market leader with total sales of 242,688 units in May 2026. The company achieved an all-time high in domestic sales at 193,535 units. Additionally, sales to other OEMs stood at 7,239 units, while export sales reached 41,914 units for the month.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026, registering 9.1% YoY growth. With exports of 13,300 units, total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units, marking 4.1% YoY growth in May 2026.

Mahindra

Mahindra sold 58,021 utility vehicles in the domestic market, reflecting an 11 per cent increase, and 59,573 vehicles globally when factoring in exports.