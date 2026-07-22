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Tata Motors sees 3x jump in EV bookings as consumer confidence grows: Vivek Srivatsa

Speaking to Zee News Digital, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company's priority is to increase its presence across the market instead of depending on a few products.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Tata Motors sees 3x jump in EV bookings as consumer confidence grows: Vivek Srivatsa

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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