/Tata Motors sees 3x jump in EV bookings as consumer confidence grows: Vivek Srivatsa

Mumbai: Tata Motors plans to expand its presence across more vehicle segments, strengthen its existing portfolio and offer more powertrain choices as it looks to increase its passenger vehicle market share to around 20% by FY31.
Speaking to Zee News Digital, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company's priority is to increase its presence across the market instead of depending on a few products.
"Our objective is to cover at least 80% of the addressable market," Srivatsa said.
He added that Tata Motors currently covers just under 70% of the market and plans to expand that over the coming years. While he did not reveal future products or segments, he said broader market coverage would create a much bigger growth opportunity.
Along with entering new segments, Tata Motors will continue to strengthen its presence in the categories where it already operates.
"We firmly believe in a multi-powertrain strategy. Each of our products comes with multiple powertrains so that customers get the widest choice," he said.
EV demand picks up pace
According to Srivatsa, demand for electric vehicles has grown consistently over the past year. He attributed the growth to multiple factors, including larger battery packs, faster charging, more EV options across different segments and increasing consumer choice.
However, he said the recent West Asia crisis has further accelerated interest in electric vehicles. "The West Asia crisis has had a big impact on fuel availability, both in terms of cost and predictability. Consumers have started looking at EVs as a safe alternative," he said.
Srivatsa said many households now see value in having an EV alongside a conventional vehicle in case fuel prices rise sharply or fuel availability becomes uncertain. He also said customer trust in EV technology has improved significantly. Tata Motors has sold more than 3 lakh electric vehicles, helping build confidence among buyers.
"We ourselves are seeing 3x levels of bookings. Production has not been able to keep up, but inquiries and bookings have gone up almost three times," he said.
He believes the Indian EV market will continue to mature as new products, better technologies and more features become available.
Growth coming from both ends of the market
Srivatsa said the Indian EV market is witnessing growth in both affordable and premium segments. He said that until recently, most EV demand came from vehicles priced above Rs 15 lakh because price parity was easier to achieve in larger vehicles.
However, the launch of the Punch EV and Tiago EV has expanded demand in the entry-level EV segment as well.
"There is a big explosion in the entry side of the EV market, but there is also growth on the premium side because customers get larger batteries, better range and more technology," he said.
Balancing demand and production
Asked about the company's target of significantly increasing sales by FY31, Srivatsa said the biggest challenge will be ensuring that production grows alongside demand. "The biggest challenge is to keep both the lines growing. One line is demand and one line is production," he said.
He noted that India's passenger vehicle market continues to grow rapidly. Simply maintaining current volumes would effectively mean losing ground.
Confidence in EVs continues to improve
Srivatsa said customer confidence in EVs has risen sharply over the past few years. He added customers have driven more than 15 billion kilometres in Tata EVs, with vehicles now being used across almost the entire country.
Charging infrastructure has also improved, while digital platforms now help users locate chargers, check availability and view charging costs before they travel.
"People no longer need to physically see a charger. They can find it on an app, know whether it is available and even know the charging cost," he said.
According to Srivatsa, buyers who once believed they would eventually own an EV are now ready to make the switch much sooner.
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